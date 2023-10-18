Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify person who robbed east Charlotte Family Dollar store

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a Family Dollar store in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, September 17 around 8:15 a.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows an individual walking into the store and hopping over the front counter to confront an employee.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the suspect was armed with a gun and a knife during the robbery.

“(It was a) very scary situation. She’s in there just going about her day as usual and then you see the suspect come in, points this weapon at her. She doesn’t know his intentions are,” said Smith.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect walking around the front of the business. The incident lasted several minutes.

“This suspect didn’t appear to be in too much of a hurry but again it was 8:15 in the morning, relatively light foot traffic if at all,” said Smith.

The detective said the Family Dollar worker cooperated during the armed robbery and handled the situation well. The intruder was completely covered, but Smith said police are still hopeful someone might recognize the person or the clothing.

“This business has a pretty good camera system and we were able to get some good video of this individual although covered up, but again we’re reaching out for the community’s help,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

