Crews respond to Monroe apartment fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Fire Department, the fire happened on Icemorlee Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor of an apartment building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

The fire department said two people were treated by EMS on scene. A man was rushed to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A woman refused to be taken to the hospital.

The victims jumped out of the second story window onto the stoop and then to the ground below. Both are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

