Crews respond to Monroe apartment fire

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Fire Department, the fire happened on Icemorlee Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor of an apartment building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

The fire department said two people were treated by EMS on scene. A man was rushed to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A woman refused to be taken to the hospital.

The victims jumped out of the second story window onto the stoop and then to the ground below. Both are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.