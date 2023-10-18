Comfortable afternoons continue ahead of rain late in the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon temperatures are continuing to climb, despite some chilly mornings, ahead of rain late in the workweek.

Wednesday will start off cool, but will warm up into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday will be similar, but things will change Friday.

Friday is our best chance for rain, and could even include a few storms.

Dry weather will return for the weekend, although temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

