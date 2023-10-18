Chester Co. deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County deputies are looking for two “armed and dangerous” suspects in Chester.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are in the Pressley Road and Pinckney Road area looking for a man and a woman who left a home after an attempted break-in.

The sheriff’s office said a drone and bloodhound tracking team are actively looking to find them. The woman is wearing a white sweater and the man is in a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone in the area should secure all doors and cars and call 911 if they hear or see anything suspicious.

Chester Sheriff's Deputies are in the area of 2200 Block of Pressley Road and Pinckney Road looking for two suspects who... Posted by Chester County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

