Charlotte native home after being stuck in Israel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The war in Israel continues to unfold.

Gaza’s health ministry says hundreds of people were killed in a blast at a hospital in Gaza City. Officials there are blaming it on an Israeli airstrike, but the Israeli military is blaming it on Hamas.

Hundreds of Americans have been stuck in Israel and many have finally made it home, including Charlotte native Maya Caldwell.

She plays for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and had been playing overseas in an Israeli league.

Caldwell said she was about 30 minutes from the Gaza Strip as Hamas militants terrorized the region on Oct. 7.

“I woke up to texts, people just blowing up my phone,” she said. “My coaches saying they’re coming to get me and take me to a safer place. There were a lot of sirens going on in Israel. Israel is very, very small. So anywhere in Israel is close to the action but 30 minutes away from shooting and killing and blowing things up is probably a lot scarier than what you think.”

Caldwell hoops in Israel during the WNBA offseason. She said her team picked her up and took her to safety about 45 minutes away. That’s when reality set in.

“Especially in a place like Israel, that was so beautiful, and I was surrounded by amazing people,” she said. “So for that to only last for two weeks, very frustrating for me.”

Getting back to home was the next hurdle with direct flights to the U.S. canceled.

“I tried not to worry. I’m really strong in my faith. So I knew that I was going to get home eventually,” she said.

Caldwell said she went from Israel to Ethiopia. From there, a flight to Washington, D.C. It took almost a week to get back to Charlotte.

After this experience, she wants others to be reminded to always count your blessings.

“It’s pretty crazy, I’m definitely glad that I’m home and I’m safe,” she said. “But to see it on TV, to see it on social media and just to think to myself that that was not far away from me at all. It’s crazy. It’s insane. And while I was there, I’m hearing from my teammates, I’m hearing from my coaches how they’re sending in their family to go to the army and then also some of my teammates saw their friends deceased on the news. To be in the middle of all that is surreal and it’s scary.”

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.