Cabarrus County celebrates employee milestones

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a recent ceremony before family and colleagues at the Davis Theatre, located in the 1976 Historic Courthouse in Downtown Concord.

The group of 134 employees totaled 1,480 years of service to Cabarrus County residents.

During the ceremony, Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs praised the group for their talent and commitment.

“You each meet long hours and hard work with determination and perseverance, continuously showing your dedication and unwavering commitment to Cabarrus County,” he said. “For that, I thank you.”

Cabarrus County Board of Commissioner’s Chair Steve Morris echoed those sentiments.

“You are the core of Cabarrus County and from you, our community finds stability and strength,” he said. “You are the ones that make Cabarrus County a great place to live, work and play.”

Cabarrus County has more than 1,400 employees in a variety of professions. Learn more about joining the Cabarrus County Government team by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us/jobs.

Service award honorees

35 years of service

Richard Stancil

30 years of service

Greg Belk

Linda Cruse

25 years of service

Justin Brines

Tessa Burchett

Jennifer Burnette

Dawn Dissler

Keith Drake

Sonny Isenhour

Adam Keller

Marla Mcneill-Johnson

20 years of service

Jennifer Bass

Candis Elwood

Dennis Isenhour

Kevin Klinglesmith

Matt Love

Teresa Murray

Johanna Ray

Donald Sastoque

15 years of service

Tammy Bare

Andrew Barrier

Monica Bayha

Joshua Coffman

Jason Crossmon

Susan Dempsey

Violet Evans

Adam Frashuer

Yolanda Gatewood

Jessie Gatling

Jerry Grimes

Dustin Grooms

Joshua Hughes

Kyle Kiziah

Daniel Lambert

Sandra Lambert

Tonya Ligon

Chip Long

Jerome Moore

Jennifer Morton

Christopher Motley

Sherry Nash

Lee Pender

Marc Pressley

Ross Provost

Marcus Shinn

Bianca Stancil

Deric Swain

Denise Underwood

10 years of service

Sandra Blakey

Kevin Boger

Jon Boswell

Benita Conrad

Timothy Culp

Jennifer Cunningham

Christopher Dial

Sherry Dixon

Jessi Ellenburg

Crystal Faggart

Todd Fulk

Mark Fuller

Amanda Gallegos

Bambi Mikeska

Shari Morris

Wayne Nixon

Berta Ramos

Meredith Reardon

Sharon Reese

Jasmin Reta

Cody Rominger

Daniel Santiago

Jennifer Shumway

Carol Soles

Matt Tardugno

Kendra Tedder

Eric Trevathan

Randy Turner

Penny Untz

Wilson Walters

Amanda Wilkerson

Michelle Willey

5 years of service

Russell Alkire

Treavor Boan

John Brady

Jessica Bridges

Thomas Burgess

Nick Burleson

Mike Cox

Ashley Culp

Barbara Dyck

Hunter Edney

Rodney Everett

Nekeya Forney

Ebony Foster

Stacy Garber

Matthew Gibbons

Nick Gray

Mackenzie Griggs

Jackie Grubbs

Dylan Haigler

Chris Hogue

Bruce Jamerson

Angelik King

Jeannie Kor

Jacora Langley

Mackenzie Leach

Lauren Linker

Philip Long

Jeff Mackey

Porsha Marshall

Brian Mcclellen

Kolisha Mciver

Tony Miller

Austin Mincey

Anthony Morgan

Weston Murdock

Erin Newkirk

Jody Norris

Tecola Patterson

Christina Pedigo

Shelby Pressley

Seth Roberts

Jader Rodriguez

James Roseman

Benjamin Russell

Alexxis Sharpe

Nathan Shue

Adam Smith

Marisa Snyder

Shana Stokes

Rhonda Storm

Trey Sturgill

Charity Stutzman

Allison White

Theresa Wilkinson

