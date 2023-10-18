Cabarrus County celebrates employee milestones
County recognizes 134 employees for 1,480 collective years of service
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a recent ceremony before family and colleagues at the Davis Theatre, located in the 1976 Historic Courthouse in Downtown Concord.
The group of 134 employees totaled 1,480 years of service to Cabarrus County residents.
During the ceremony, Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs praised the group for their talent and commitment.
“You each meet long hours and hard work with determination and perseverance, continuously showing your dedication and unwavering commitment to Cabarrus County,” he said. “For that, I thank you.”
Cabarrus County Board of Commissioner’s Chair Steve Morris echoed those sentiments.
“You are the core of Cabarrus County and from you, our community finds stability and strength,” he said. “You are the ones that make Cabarrus County a great place to live, work and play.”
Cabarrus County has more than 1,400 employees in a variety of professions. Learn more about joining the Cabarrus County Government team by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us/jobs.
Service award honorees
35 years of service
Richard Stancil
30 years of service
Greg Belk
Linda Cruse
25 years of service
Justin Brines
Tessa Burchett
Jennifer Burnette
Dawn Dissler
Keith Drake
Sonny Isenhour
Adam Keller
Marla Mcneill-Johnson
20 years of service
Jennifer Bass
Candis Elwood
Dennis Isenhour
Kevin Klinglesmith
Matt Love
Teresa Murray
Johanna Ray
Donald Sastoque
15 years of service
Tammy Bare
Andrew Barrier
Monica Bayha
Joshua Coffman
Jason Crossmon
Susan Dempsey
Violet Evans
Adam Frashuer
Yolanda Gatewood
Jessie Gatling
Jerry Grimes
Dustin Grooms
Joshua Hughes
Kyle Kiziah
Daniel Lambert
Sandra Lambert
Tonya Ligon
Chip Long
Jerome Moore
Jennifer Morton
Christopher Motley
Sherry Nash
Lee Pender
Marc Pressley
Ross Provost
Marcus Shinn
Bianca Stancil
Deric Swain
Denise Underwood
10 years of service
Sandra Blakey
Kevin Boger
Jon Boswell
Benita Conrad
Timothy Culp
Jennifer Cunningham
Christopher Dial
Sherry Dixon
Jessi Ellenburg
Crystal Faggart
Todd Fulk
Mark Fuller
Amanda Gallegos
Bambi Mikeska
Shari Morris
Wayne Nixon
Berta Ramos
Meredith Reardon
Sharon Reese
Jasmin Reta
Cody Rominger
Daniel Santiago
Jennifer Shumway
Carol Soles
Matt Tardugno
Kendra Tedder
Eric Trevathan
Randy Turner
Penny Untz
Wilson Walters
Amanda Wilkerson
Michelle Willey
5 years of service
Russell Alkire
Treavor Boan
John Brady
Jessica Bridges
Thomas Burgess
Nick Burleson
Mike Cox
Ashley Culp
Barbara Dyck
Hunter Edney
Rodney Everett
Nekeya Forney
Ebony Foster
Stacy Garber
Matthew Gibbons
Nick Gray
Mackenzie Griggs
Jackie Grubbs
Dylan Haigler
Chris Hogue
Bruce Jamerson
Angelik King
Jeannie Kor
Jacora Langley
Mackenzie Leach
Lauren Linker
Philip Long
Jeff Mackey
Porsha Marshall
Brian Mcclellen
Kolisha Mciver
Tony Miller
Austin Mincey
Anthony Morgan
Weston Murdock
Erin Newkirk
Jody Norris
Tecola Patterson
Christina Pedigo
Shelby Pressley
Seth Roberts
Jader Rodriguez
James Roseman
Benjamin Russell
Alexxis Sharpe
Nathan Shue
Adam Smith
Marisa Snyder
Shana Stokes
Rhonda Storm
Trey Sturgill
Charity Stutzman
Allison White
Theresa Wilkinson
