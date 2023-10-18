Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old out of Stanly Co.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 984-2312 or call 911.
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Stanly County.
The Alert states that 3-year-old Jasper O’Ryan Creese is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese.
The two left from a home in Albemarle in a dark grey 2011 Acura RDX with North Carolina license plate number 6540SB, authorities said.
The vehicle is described as having anime stickers on the back, a peace sign and Save the Honey Bees.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 984-2312 or call 911.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.