2 seriously hurt in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the QuikTrip at Brookshire Boulevard and Hoskins Road just after midnight.

Video from the scene showed more than a dozen police cars at the gas station, and more at a nearby house on Hoskins Road. Crime scene tape was around a car at the house.

Medic said both people shot were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Over the past month, two deadly shootings have happened at Charlotte gas stations. One of those cases has yet to produce any arrests.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested in Wednesday morning’s incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

