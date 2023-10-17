Testing a viral trick to prevent pasta from boiling over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever let the water boil over while cooking pasta, this story might be helpful for you.

According to a viral trend, all you need is some olive oil, and either a paper towel or a brush to wipe it around the edge of the pot.

Our QC Life team tried the trick to see if it worked.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.