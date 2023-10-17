PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence

The meeting comes as youth violence seems to be heightening across the region.
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb youth violence.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Statesville are inviting community members to a meeting on Tuesday evening to address the growing issue of youth violence in the area.

The community meeting comes after multiple fights and other incidents have broken out at high schools across the region.

Earlier this month, arrests were made in the parking lot of Statesville High School during a football game. Threats on social media led to postponement of the game and evacuation of the stadium.

Iredell-Statesville Schools took action soon after, announcing earlier kickoff times for all football games played at district stadiums.

The Statesville Police Department said it believes collaboration is essential in addressing the issues.

City officials said the meeting aims to provide an open platform for dialogue and collaboration between members of the police department, community partners and concerned citizens.

Statesville officials said the meeting will be moderated, emphasizing solution-driven discussions based on current trends and police data related to youth violence. A portion of the meeting will be set aside for Q&As with police.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center on South Center Street.

