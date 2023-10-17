Statesville leaders ponder the path forward for buildings damaged in April 25 fire

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly six months after a devastating heavily damaged three buildings in the heart of downtown Statesville, we’re asking what’s coming next for the burned buildings. No one was hurt in the fire, but local businesses and the community are still being affected.

“I was at a really good place, our business was at a really good place and I would be lying if I said it wasn’t hard because it’s been much harder than I thought it would be,” said Gloria Hager, owner of GG’s.

Hager says rising from the ashes of the devastating April 25 fire has been tough, but she is back in business, just down the sidewalk from her now gutted iconic shop on the corner.

“It has been a blessing to be back here,” Hager said. “Love our new place, everyone is so happy that we’re opened, everyone has had such wonderful comments to make about the store, so we’re in a happy place again.”

Customers have come back, and Hager says the kind things they say have boosted her spirit ever since the day of the fire.

“We get hugs every day and ‘so glad you’re opened’ every day and ‘we pray for you every day,’ so with the tragedy it was still a blessing,” Hager added. “The day after we opened I sort of bottomed out because I think I had really not taken it all in then. I think I had just gotten in go mode and stayed that way until we got open so now I’m sort of healing myself and enjoying my day.”

“Our Statesville community is full of incredibly strong and resilient people, especially from Gloria, for sure for her,” said Brittany Marlow, Executive Director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation. When people want to know what’s next for these buildings, Brittany is usually the one who gets to answer.

For now, the buildings are still standing, fenced off, closing the sidewalk, blocking parking, and causing a traffic shift. The hope is that something will change soon.

“There are no definite plans for that portion of downtown Statesville quite yet,” Marlow said. “There are lots of things that are being talked about, lots of things that are being discussed, lots of different options.”

“I would expect to see some demo in the next few months,” Marlow added. “And what exactly that’s even going to look like isn’t 100% hashed out yet whether it’s going to be all three buildings or just a portion demoed and the façade kept, we’ll have to see what works best.”

The Statesville Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with various law enforcement and investigative agencies, concluded its investigation into the fire that occurred on April 25, 2023 in downtown Statesville.

A press release from the City of Statesville recently said that “throughout the investigation, the Statesville Fire Marshal’s Office worked in close coordination with the Statesville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), NC State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), NC Office of the State Fire Marshal (NCOSFM), and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.”

“After an extensive investigation, the Statesville Fire Marshal’s Office has officially classified the cause of the fire as undetermined. Despite thorough efforts to determine the origin and cause of the blaze, conclusive evidence has not emerged to pinpoint the exact causes of the incident,” the press release said.

The owners of the three downtown buildings affected by the fire are currently engaged in the City and County approval process, as they prepare to move forward with the demolition of the structures, according to the press release. This step is taken with due consideration to the safety and future revitalization of the area.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.