Statesville Fire Department announces promotions

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Statesville has announced two promotions within the Statesville Fire Department. Effective October 16, 2023, the department has promoted Kyle Bell to Deputy Fire Chief and Danny Nicholson to Assistant Fire Chief.

Chief Bell’s journey began in August 2005 when he joined the Statesville Fire Department as a firefighter. Over the years, his commitment to the department’s mission led to successive promotions, including Lieutenant in March 2015, Captain in August 2016, and Assistant Fire Chief in January 2022.

Fire Chief Glenn Kurfees praised Chief Bell, stating, “Chief Bell has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, dedication, and commitment to our department’s mission. His efforts, countless hours of service, and passion for ensuring the safety and well-being of our community make him a natural fit for the position of Deputy Chief.”

Chief Danny Nicholson’s career with the Statesville Fire Department began in May 2001, where he started as a firefighter. His journey included promotions to Lieutenant in June 2009 and Accreditation Manager in August 2014.

Chief Kurfees commended Chief Nicholson’s leadership qualities, saying, “Chief Nicholson has proven himself as a leader throughout his career. His accomplishments and dedication to the betterment of our department have not gone unnoticed. As Assistant Chief, he will bring fresh insights, a strong work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to our shared goals.”

Chief Kurfees highlighted the significance of these promotions, emphasizing that they reflect not only the hard work and dedication of Chief Bell and Chief Nicholson but also the core values and principles of the Statesville Fire Department. He expressed complete confidence that their leadership will enhance the department’s capabilities, raise standards of excellence, and ensure the ongoing safety and protection of the community.

“The City of Statesville congratulates Chief Kyle Bell and Chief Danny Nicholson on their well-earned promotions and looks forward to their continued contributions to the safety and well-being of our community,” a press release said.

