State-of-the-Art athletic track revealed at Jay M. Robinson High in Cabarrus County

Cabarrus County, North Carolina is now home to a state-of-the-art facility which allows the destination to host major track and field events.

Located on the campus of Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, the facility features a MONDO Super X 720 Track and Field surface, the most durable practice competition track system in the world and the recommended surface of the World Athletics (formerly known as IAAF) and Paralympics.

“This project illustrates how our organization strategically reinvests visitor dollars to continue the positive cycle of benefits generated by tourism,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CCCVB) President and CEO. “In addition to being an exciting new offering for sports rights holders that will create economic impact through visitor spending, the installation of this asset at a local school enhances the quality of life for our community as it provides an ancillary benefit for student athletes who utilize the facility.”

Developed through a partnership between the Cabarrus County CVB, Cabarrus County Government and Cabarrus County Schools, the project was paid for by the CCCVB whose budget is dedicated to tourism related activities and funded by occupancy tax paid by Cabarrus County’s visitors.

“As we focus on the long-range vision for this destination, the CVB Board is committed to investing in sustainable, county-wide growth,” said Greg Walter, chair of the Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors and executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The opportunity to equip this venue with such dynamic features sets Cabarrus County apart as a competition destination and will greatly impact our tourism industry, visitors and citizens well into the future.”

Mondo is the global leader in the track and field and indoor sport flooring market, with more than 1,100 of the company’s track surfaces installed worldwide. Hundreds of prestigious track and field competitions have been held on Mondo track surfaces around the world and in the U.S., including numerous NCAA Division I, II and III, junior college and USATF championships, and more than 300 world records have been set on Mondo’s track surfaces.

“I am thrilled to join our partners from the Cabarrus County CVB as well as our friends at Cabarrus County Government and Cabarrus County Schools in celebrating the grand opening of the Cabarrus County Mondo Track & Field Facility,” said John David, Sports Events & Tourism Association President and CEO. “This state-of-the-art facility is not just a testament to their commitment to fostering athletic excellence, but it is also a game-changer for the community’s economic growth. The facility represents a significant investment in the region’s sporting infrastructure, opening the doors to a plethora of opportunities for local athletes, schools, and those aspiring to compete at the highest level. More than that, it’s a beacon for attracting large-scale events that will draw visitors from across the nation and beyond.”

With a convenient location, moderate climate and affordable lodging, dining and attractions, Cabarrus County is already an appealing destination for amateur sports, and the addition of this facility puts Cabarrus County on the map as an ideal host for track and field competition including regional and national collegiate level events.

“This facility bolsters the county’s reputation as a regional sports leader while forging a new era of tourism,” said Steve Morris, Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners. “These top-grade surfaces are used at the Olympics—to have that in our backyard is a strong asset for our growing community. The Board is excited to welcome folks to Cabarrus through this project while providing our local students access to top-of-line surfaces for track and field.”

Jay M. Robinson High School was selected as the site for the new facility based on its proximity to area hotels.

“Cabarrus County Schools continues to be grateful to the Cabarrus Visitors Bureau and Cabarrus County for the incredible partnership created,” said Dr. John Kopicki, Superintendent, Cabarrus County Schools. “The athletic improvements made at our high school campuses over the past five years have directly impacted thousands of students and athletes by providing them with the highest level of standards in athletic facilities. The recent investment made by the CVB for the new Mondo Track Surface at Jay M. Robinson High School will not only benefit Cabarrus County School student athletes, but the community as a whole! This facility will now become one of the preeminent athletic facilities within Cabarrus County and the State of North Carolina.”

