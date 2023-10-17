PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rezoning approved to move historic building in Dilworth neighborhood

A couple wants to turn the building into their newest restaurant concept.
The plan is to turn the building into a restaurant.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning petition to move the historic Leeper-Wyatt Building in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Jamie Brown and her husband want to literally pick up and move the building 800 feet from its current location to the parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

They want to turn the building into their newest restaurant concept - Leluiah Hall.

The two said the next steps are to work with the Historic District Commission, Duke Energy and engineers to physically move the building.

