Rezoning approved to move historic building in Dilworth neighborhood

Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning petition to move the historic Leeper-Wyatt Building in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Jamie Brown and her husband want to literally pick up and move the building 800 feet from its current location to the parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

They want to turn the building into their newest restaurant concept - Leluiah Hall.

The two said the next steps are to work with the Historic District Commission, Duke Energy and engineers to physically move the building.

