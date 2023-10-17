Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Everyone I’ve ever spoken with about retirement always told me “you’ll know when it’s time.” For me, I think the time has come. I will be retiring from WBTV on December 14 after 32 years of both full and part-time work.

I asked my news director if I could announce it through this story instead of having the station do it, and he kindly agreed. I thought it would be better in my own words.

I feel like God richly blessed me with the opportunity to work at WBTV. It’s the station I grew up watching and it’s the only TV station I ever wanted to work for. It’s never been “my job” though, it’s always been WBTV’s job that they very graciously allowed me to fill, and I will always be grateful.

I’ve also been very appreciative of the fact that WBTV has let me cover many stories that were very personal to me over the years.

Related: Reporter David Whisenant opens up about father’s suicide, nearly 30 years later

I’m not leaving because I’m unhappy. In fact, on most days I still love getting up and getting to work. I will admit that the reality of aging is playing a large part in my prayerfully considered decision. At some point you realize that you aren’t invincible and that you’re not going to live forever. At 62, I realize that I may be on the backside of life.

I’ve lost several people in recent years that were very important to me. From my brother to coworkers and friends, many of them died before they got the chance to retire. I remember my brother talking frequently about retirement and the plans he had and things he wanted to do. Cancer intruded and took his life before he could experience any of those retirement goals.

I have things I’d like to do. I’d like to travel, to spend more time with my wife, son, daughter-in-law, and my granddaughters. My oldest granddaughter went from 0 to 10 in the blink of an eye, and I want to be able to experience more of life with her and her sister, who went from 0-8 in the same instant, before it’s too late. I also want to do things to serve my church and community.

It’s been a rewarding career. My favorite stories have been those that truly made a difference. The ones that looked at a bad situation and actually made it better. It didn’t always work out that way, but that was always the goal. I’ve met a lot of great people over the years that have shown me the meaning of grace and humility in trying circumstances. I’ve also had a heckuva lot of fun with some of the things I’ve been able to cover.

My only regrets are the stories I wasn’t able to cover. As you can imagine, there are more good stories out there than I can get to, so I’ve had to pass up covering some very worthwhile things. I am sorry for that, but it’s just an inescapable reality of the job. I have to be thankful for the ones I did get to cover and not worry about the ones I missed.

More than anything else I want to say thank you to those of you who allowed me into your homes through TV, radio, or through this web site and social media. I couldn’t have done a thing without you and I sincerely appreciate you for being there.

I’ll still be here, Lord willing, through December 14, and I’m looking forward to seeing what stories I can tell between now and then. That’s it, gotta go, another workday has started!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.