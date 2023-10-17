PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
A man died after a crash on Houston Road in the Troutman area on Sunday evening.
Man killed after SUV runs off road, flips in Iredell County

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain