Police investigating break-in at east Charlotte elementary school

Officials said Shamrock Gardens Elementary School was broken into on Tuesday.
Police were investigating at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
Police were investigating at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a break-in at an east Charlotte elementary school on Tuesday morning, district officials confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the incident happened at Shamrock Gardens Elementary, and said the investigation delayed the start of the school day.

Police were spotted at the school, while students and staff initially appeared to be waiting outside the building.

The scene started to clear up just before 8:30 a.m. and students have since been allowed inside the school.

A message from the school’s principal, Trina Potter, indicated that all students and staff are safe.

Students riding the bus were held at nearby Garinger High School while authorities responded.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in relation to the break-in.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

