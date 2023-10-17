PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pattern of chilly mornings continues as rain chances stay low until Friday

The forecast looks to be mostly dry with relatively comfortable temperatures through Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of chilly mornings and relatively comfortable afternoons will continue the rest of the week, with little chance for rain.

On Tuesday, things will start cool, with temperatures in the 40s, before warming up into the 60s during the afternoon hours with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The rest of the week will be similar, with high temperatures forecast to be slightly higher on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, a cold front will move in, cooling temperatures off some, and presenting our best chance for rain over the next week. After that, this weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the 60s as fall weather takes full force.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
A man died after a crash on Houston Road in the Troutman area on Sunday evening.
Man killed after SUV runs off road, flips in Iredell County

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Chilly mornings ahead before chance for rain returns Friday
WBTV News at Noon
Chilly mornings ahead before chance for rain returns Friday
Chilly mornings ahead!
Temperatures return to average this week
Clouds will mix in with sunshine on Monday afternoon, with a chance for a mountain shower or two.
Week gets off to cool start before warming up through midweek
Week gets off to cool start before warming up through midweek
Week gets off to cool start before warming up through midweek