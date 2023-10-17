Pattern of chilly mornings continues as rain chances stay low until Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of chilly mornings and relatively comfortable afternoons will continue the rest of the week, with little chance for rain.

On Tuesday, things will start cool, with temperatures in the 40s, before warming up into the 60s during the afternoon hours with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The rest of the week will be similar, with high temperatures forecast to be slightly higher on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, a cold front will move in, cooling temperatures off some, and presenting our best chance for rain over the next week. After that, this weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the 60s as fall weather takes full force.

