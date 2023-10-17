Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of student at a Gaston County middle school are coming to his defense after they say he was wrongly demoted.

Keith Rhodes was the athletic director and football coach at Southwest Middle School.

“Coach Rhodes is an outstanding man,” said parent Fred Nelson. “My son was very hurt, you know, I mean, he’s been under Coach Rhodes for three years. Coach Rhodes has been very good to them.”

Rhodes tells WBTV his demotion stemmed from $50 championship rings for the school’s football team. He bought them for players. It was an idea, he said, parents came up with and something he has done in previous years.

“To see all the kids and family and parents sitting there supporting me. It touched me,” Rhodes said. “I was told that because of receiving funds for the parents to buy the kids a championship ring to celebrate something that they have, that I needed my duties to be relinquished from being an athletic director and the coach because they felt like that was frowned upon.”

Rhodes would buy the rings out of his own money and parents could pay back the balance. If kids couldn’t afford it, he would take care of the balance.

“We’ve had multiple principals, the one staple, permanent and stable person that we had at that school is Coach Rhodes,” said parent Mecca Dixon. “What grounds could you have had, and if there was something that violated any...this is what confuses me. If there was something that you had, that he’s done, that was so wrong, why wasn’t it grounds for termination? But you were able to demote him?”

Dixon says Southwest Middle School is often overlooked.

“It’s under-served and because of that, we feel like, you know, it’s important that we we take pride in and care for those that care for our kids,” she said.

“I just feel that it is an injustice if we allow a guy like this to leave our system,” Nelson added.

Rhodes says he hopes he’s re-instated.

“I just feel like the punishment was not justified. I think having a talk, sit down, even some form of punishment that’s a little bit more lightly. I would definitely accept and then next time going forward, which I had admit, next time going forward, we will go a different direction, but I was not given that opportunity,” he said.

WBTV has reached out to Gaston County Schools for comment and more information. As of publication, we’ve not heard back.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.