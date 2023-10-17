PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

A teenager is accused of shooting 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia in a convenience store parking...
Family of Monroe man killed by teenager talks about his death
Back in the summer, city leaders floated the idea of using a sharpshooter to cull the herd.
‘Birth control darts’ under consideration to reduce Tega Cay deer population
Troy, NC man arrested by FBI after repeated threats, court records show
‘We are at war’: NC man’s threats to Charlotte Jewish organization revealed
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds