New Union County Chairman announced following death of Stony Rushing
The announcement was made Oct. 17.
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County officials have announced who will fill the Board of Commissioners seat left empty after the death of Stony D. Rushing on August 8.
J.R. Rowell, a native of Union County, was appointed to fill the open chairman seat, officials said Tuesday. Rowell was the county’s Clerk of Superior Court for 16 years, retiring in the fall of 2022.
