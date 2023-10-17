New Union County Chairman announced following death of Stony Rushing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County officials have announced who will fill the Board of Commissioners seat left empty after the death of Stony D. Rushing on August 8.

J.R. Rowell, a native of Union County, was appointed to fill the open chairman seat, officials said Tuesday. Rowell was the county’s Clerk of Superior Court for 16 years, retiring in the fall of 2022.

J.R. Rowell has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Union County Board of Commissioners created by the passing of... Posted by Union County Government on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

This is a developing story.

