PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

New Union County Chairman announced following death of Stony Rushing

The announcement was made Oct. 17.
J.R. Rowell, a native of Union County, was appointed to fill the open chairman seat, officials...
J.R. Rowell, a native of Union County, was appointed to fill the open chairman seat, officials said Tuesday.(Union County Government)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County officials have announced who will fill the Board of Commissioners seat left empty after the death of Stony D. Rushing on August 8.

J.R. Rowell, a native of Union County, was appointed to fill the open chairman seat, officials said Tuesday. Rowell was the county’s Clerk of Superior Court for 16 years, retiring in the fall of 2022.

J.R. Rowell has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Union County Board of Commissioners created by the passing of...

Posted by Union County Government on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
After she contacted the company, and WBTV aired a story about the incomplete grave, Johnson’s...
Charlotte cemetery owner fixes grave for family after WBTV asks questions