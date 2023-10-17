PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC State awarded $500,000 to build cage-free facility for chickens in Rowan County

Freedom Ranger chickens at Perry-winkle Farm.
Freedom Ranger chickens at Perry-winkle Farm.(Debbie Roos)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Golden Leaf Foundation is awarding $500,000 to North Carolina State University for a new facility to be built in Rowan County.

According to a press release from Senator Carl Ford, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award $500,000 to North Carolina State University, for construction, equipment, and related items to develop a new aviary facility at the Piedmont Research Station located in Rowan County.

It will enable training in cage-free facilities for layer and egg operations in response to growing consumer demand.

Golden LEAF is pleased to be part of this project to increase economic opportunity in rural North Carolina, according to the press release.

