PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mom finds razor blades on slide as daughter played at Alaska park, she says

Felicia Pope says her daughter was on the playground structure and was preparing to go down the slide when she noticed razor blades on it. (KTUU)
By Georgina Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police are investigating the placement of razor blades at a park in Alaska after a mom said her 3-year-old had a close call with them on a slide.

Anchorage police said they found more razors next to the staircase of the playground structure at Schroeder Park in the Eagle River community over the weekend. Officers have been walking the park regularly to look for dangerous items.

While there have been no injuries reported, at least one family had a frightening experience. On Oct. 8, Felicia Pope, her husband and their daughter, Abigail, were playing at the park.

Pope says her daughter was on the playground structure and preparing to go down the slide when she noticed razor blades on it. Pope made a mad dash toward her daughter.

“I ran as fast as my body would let me run — even faster,” Pope said. “And if you see the playground, I had to crawl underneath really quickly and jump back up and grab her. It all happened so quickly.”

Abigail was within inches of sliding into the razor blade, Pope recounted. She said she was only able to see the blades on the spiraled slide because of where she was standing in the park.

“It was designed to catch a kid at max force with gravity working against them. It was designed to harm,” the mom said.

Pope’s family moved to Alaska a year and a half ago to live somewhere safer, she said, and the incident reminded her of their time on the East Coast.

“We are from the East Coast, the greater Philadelphia area. I’ve never heard of anybody putting razor blades (on slides), but I have heard of children being killed by stray bullets,” Pope said. “We left that area and traveled 4,000 miles to the Last Frontier to get back to some old-fashioned ways of living.”

Pope said Abigail spent the first several days since after the incident struggling to drive or be near parks.

“She would start yelling and screaming,” Pope said. “Up until today, she’s not been comfortable near the park.”

Police said no suspects have been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Hamas says Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, as Biden heads to Mideast