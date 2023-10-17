PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man was driving over 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend, arrest documents say

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.(Jackson County Detention Center, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he was driving a car over 90 miles per hour Saturday when he was in a rollover crash that left two dead, including a toddler.

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A probable cause document obtained by KCTV said Tolson was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Bannister Road when he ran a red light at the ramp for southbound I-435.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Accord attempted to turn eastbound from the I-435 exit ramp onto Bannister Road.

The Jeep crashed into the Honda, causing the SUV to roll over multiple times before coming to a rest upside down.

An officer in the area said he had seen the Jeep and another vehicle speeding by. He said they appeared to be chasing or racing each other.

Police said Tolson’s girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter were in his vehicle with him when it crashed. They both died in the crash while Tolson suffered minor injuries.

Detectives said Tolson told him he had noticed a Chrysler 300 revving its engine at the intersection of Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard. He said he believed it was pacing him and he “accelerated 60 or 65 mph” in an attempt to get away from it.

While investigating the crash, officers said they noticed a car seat in the Jeep did not appear to be fastened to the seat properly.

Tolson reportedly told officers his daughter tended to undo the seatbelt in her car seat on occasion.

The speed limit where the crash occurred is set at 40 mph. A search warrant of the Jeep revealed it was traveling at a speed between 92 and 94 mph at the time of the crash.

Investigators also determined that the “accelerator was being fully depressed, the engine throttle was at a maximum of 99 percent and there were no brakes applied by Tolson during the event.”

Officials said they found a loaded firearm, marijuana and scales at the crash site.

Tolson reportedly told police he smoked recreational marijuana and had a “few hits” earlier that morning.

Tolson was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says