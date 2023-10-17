PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

