Jackie Deal named Engineering Director for City of Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord has named Jackie Deal as the next Engineering Director. Deal brings over 15 years of experience in municipal engineering and construction to the position. She will lead the engineering, technical, and contract management services for all city departments and work with private consultants and contractors to continue developing Concord as one of the most desirable places to live, work and visit.

“Jackie’s experience managing and coordinating multi-million-dollar projects will prove to be a tremendous asset for our growing city and communities across Concord,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “With many years of experience in the public and private engineering field I know Jackie will hit the ground running, and I am excited to welcome her to Team Concord.”

Deal has experience in both the public sector and private sector working with local governments and is an adept leader in managing projects of various sizes – from small community projects to multi-million-dollar infrastructure improvements. She started her career in construction as a project engineer at Crowder Construction Company, and later joined the City of Charlotte’s Storm Water Services where she most recently served as a Senior Project Manager overseeing 90 projects and a $28.5 million budget.

“I am honored to serve the residents of Concord and to lead the talented and dynamic team in the Engineering Department,” said Deal. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of providing quality and cost-effective engineering to other departments, producing innovative capital projects, and ensuring a seamless and easy to navigate permitting process for the development community.”

As Engineering Director, Deal will provide strategic direction and oversight on projects to protect the City’s interest in both new development and the operation and maintenance of existing infrastructure. She will begin her tenure with the City of Concord on October 30 and will work alongside the City’s current Director, Sue Hyde, until her retirement at the end of the year. This will provide a smooth transition of leadership and management of projects currently underway across the city.

Deal is a registered North Carolina professional engineer, is certified NASSCO, and active in the American Public Works Association (APWA). She holds a bachelor’s degree from NC State University and a Master of Public Administration from Corban University.

In her free time, Deal enjoys being active in her church, watching her children’s athletic events, and traveling with her husband, Bill.

