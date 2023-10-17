PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gallon of milk thrown at passing tractor-trailer, caught on video

An investigation has been opened after a gallon of milk was thrown at a passing semi-truck along K-4 and smashed its windshield.
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who threw a gallon of milk at a passing tractor-trailer and smashed its windshield.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said that just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and Detlor Road.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Benjamin Fitzgerald had been headed north on the highway when a suspect threw a gallon of milk at it.

A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Friday.
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Friday.(CTSY: Kelsey Birk)

Herrig said the milk jug smashed the passenger’s side windshield. No injuries were reported.

Sources close to the incident said that the windshield visor saved the milk jug from smashing completely through the windshield.

As of Tuesday, Herrig said no arrests have been made; however, the suspect was described as a man in a camo jacket and unknown color pants.

Lazy Ear Trucking said that it has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2765.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
A man died after a crash on Houston Road in the Troutman area on Sunday evening.
Man killed after SUV runs off road, flips in Iredell County

Latest News

Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
File - A man looks at the Apple's new iPhone 15 models on the first day of sales at an Apple...
Retail sales up a solid 0.7% in September as American consumers defy rising prices, interest rates