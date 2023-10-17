Friends, family raising funds for funeral of deceased firefighter

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a retired firefighter who recently passed away after battling cancer are raising money to help with funeral expenses and expenses for the family.

Richard Armstrong, a firefighter for years in Cabarrus and Rowan counties, died on October 13, according to friends.

“Mounting medical bills, costly treatments, and the day-to-day expenses of living with a debilitating illness place an unimaginable burden on Richard and his loved ones,” organizer Tiffany Blankenship wrote. “In these trying times, they need our generous support to help alleviate the financial worries that come with such a diagnosis.”

Money raised will go to pay for medical expenses, supportive services, and end-of-life care.

Anyone interested in learning more about Richard’s story or donating to cause my visit this link.

