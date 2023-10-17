Family of Monroe man killed by teenager talks about his death

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a Monroe man killed over the weekend talked to WBTV about his life and what his death means for the family.

A teenager is accused of shooting 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia in a convenience store parking lot.

Family members and police call the murder senseless, the suspected shooter is just 15-years-old.

A memorial sits in the parking lot where that deadly shooting happened. The family tells WBTV this is hard and they’re hopeful the young shooter will live a life of regret.

WBTV met with them Tuesday and the mother who only speaks Spanish agreed to talk.

A colleague translated the interview as she talked about her son, Luiz Lopez-Garcia.

“He was a good-hearted man, I’m not saying that just because I was his mother,” said Laura Garcia, the mother of Luiz Lopez-Garcia.

It’s a trying time for the family, dealing with the heartache of his murder.

Garcia said she “feels like she’s going to go crazy and doesn’t know how she can keep going like this.”

Lopez-Garcia is described as a family man who enjoyed hanging out at Tonawanda park with loved ones.

He leaves behind a pregnant wife, two brothers and two sisters.

“It’s just senseless, there was absolutely no reason for it at all,” said Captain Steve Morton of the Monroe Police Department. Police told WBTV Lopez-Garcia and the teen did not know each other and the incident started as an argument in the Beni-Mart convenience store parking lot.

Captain Morton said, “It sounds like the victim made a look at our offender when he was getting into his vehicle and the offender just didn’t like the way he looked at him, so he started arguing with him and it led to him being shot.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. As of now, there’s no timeline on a service for Lopez-Garcia. His mother has this message for his accused killer.

Garcia said she “hopes he lives the rest of his life full of guilt, full of guilt just because of what he has done.”

Police believe the arrest of the 15-year-old suspect could happen soon.

After going through surveillance video, police identified the 15-year-old early Sunday morning but they’re withholding his name because of his age.

