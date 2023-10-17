PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Easy tips to keep your pasta warm and taste buds happy

Chef Lisa Brooks showed the QC Life team how to reheat different types of pasta.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Pasta Day! And with the month being National Pasta Month, QC Life looks to help with leftovers.

There are more than 300 kinds of pasta. To help, Chef Lisa Brooks of Heart and Soul Personal Chef Services joined QC Life to teach how to reheat four different types of pasta: un-sauced noodles, noodles in red sauce, noodles in alfredo sauce and frozen pasta.

Her tips will keep your food warm and your taste buds happy.

Be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook as well.

