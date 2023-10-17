County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been more than two years since Mecklenburg County leaders opted not to renew a lease with the former Latta Plantation after a racist event was planned around Juneteenth.

The historic site was built around 1800 in Huntersville, and the county has been focused on a plan to reopen the site with a focus on sharing the true story about life on a plantation.

On Tuesday night, county leaders will share an update on the process, in which three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.

Phase One was to collect information about Latta Place to get an idea of what it could be. Crews assessed the site, gathered input and visited other historic properties around the southeast.

Phase Two was to come up with a master plan. Mecklenburg County contracted with Johnson C. Smith University to document the history of Latta Place.

They have since worked on how to best tell stories of those who were enslaved on the property, as well as indigenous people and how to best use the natural resources.

Now, the process is in Phase Three, where the county will select a consultant, and work on design, construction and staffing, all leading up to a grand opening slated for Juneteenth in 2026.

There has been a lot of soul searching, fact finding and discussion on how to make the property truly representative of what it was like in the 1800s.

No new decisions are expected during Tuesday’s meeting.

Related: Meck. County leaders, community working to create new purpose for Latta Place

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.