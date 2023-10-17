China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove have now identified the body of a man that was found near an abandoned house on Shue Road on October 10.

According to police, on October 10, the China Grove Police Department received a report of a deceased body located at 770 Shue Rd, China Grove, at an abandoned log cabin. When officers arrived, they say they found the body Robert Paul Owens, 34.

Police said that during the investigation, it was determined that a groundskeeper initial saw the body of Mr. Owens on Monday morning when he was mowing the property. However, the groundskeeper stated, he believed the body to be a fake dummy used for training by numerous law agencies on the property over the last few years and did not report it.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10th, another worker at the property reported the body to authorities.

On Friday, October 13, 2022, an autopsy was conducted in Raleigh. Police said that the preliminary findings ruled out any signs of assault or trauma to the body. Investigators are still awaiting the toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

The family of Robert Paul Owens has set up this GoFundMe page to help with expenses associated with his death.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the China Grove Police Department or email detective C. Frantz at cfrantz@chinagrovenc.gov.

