Chase with law enforcement leads to arrest in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What began as a deputy trying to stop a driver for speeding turned into a pursuit in China Grove.

Deputies arrested Daniel Torbert Leary Jr., 21, after a successful conclusion to the short chase. Leary was charged with felony flee to elude, failure to stop for siren, speeding and driving while impaired. Bond was set at $17,000.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 12. It began when a deputy noticed a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling east at a high rate of speed on N.C. Highway 152.

Deputies say they clocked Leary driving the car at a speed of 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Leary then turned right onto Daugherty Road. That’s when the deputy turned on his lights and siren to attempt a traffic stop. Leary then allegedly sped off and turned off his exterior lights in an attempt to elude the deputy.

According to the report, Leary then turned onto Lentz Road, running through a stop sign. After turning back onto Highway 152 and then onto Miller Rd., deputies say Leary stopped the car and put his hands out of the window.

Leary’s next court date is October 25.

