Charlotte cemetery owner fixes grave for family after WBTV asks questions

A Charlotte family contacted WBTV after an almost two-month delay in filling a grave.
A man's grave was filled in within days of his sister contacting WBTV.
A man's grave was filled in within days of his sister contacting WBTV.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cynthia Johnson contacted WBTV for help, because she said she wanted her late brother to get the respect he deserved.

Johnson said her younger brother, Taylor Howie, was laid to rest at the York Memorial Park on South Tryon Street on Aug. 19, but almost two months later, they had not completed filling his grave.

She said she repeatedly asked them to finish the work, but nothing was done.

WBTV went to the office and was told they could not comment and to contact their corporate office.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks went to the office of York Memorial Park, but was told they could not comment.

Hicks contacted Everstory Partners, the ownership company of York Memorial Park, but did not get a response.

After she contacted the company, and WBTV aired a story about the incomplete grave, Johnson’s family saw results.

Johnson said someone from Everstory Partners called her to apologize for the delay and within days of the story airing, the grave was completed. She was not the first person to complain about this cemetery.

“Don’t nobody ain’t supposed to be treated like this,” Johnson said. “He’s my brother. His body might be there, but his soul is gone, I know this.”

Several people filed a lawsuit against the owners of the cemetery earlier this year, alleging incidents including “digging up bones of deceased persons while digging other graves for burial because bodies have been previously buried in the wrong burial plots,” and “burying babies on top of each other over a period of years.”

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

