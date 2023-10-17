Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy interstate exit in north Charlotte will be closed for a full 24 hours due to maintenance work that begins Tuesday, officials said.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Exit 40 off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, running through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

NCDOT said the closure is due to railroad maintenance that requires the exit ramp to be closed.

The closure is expected to have a significant impact on traffic in the area, but there are alternate routes.

NCDOT suggests the following detour for drivers needing to access North Graham Street:

Continue past Exit 40 on I-85 South

Get off on Exit 38 to Statesville Avenue, followed by a left at the stoplight

Make another left to get on I-85 North

Take the exit for North Graham Street

