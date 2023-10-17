PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work

Exit 40 off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed, starting Tuesday morning.
The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy interstate exit in north Charlotte will be closed for a full 24 hours due to maintenance work that begins Tuesday, officials said.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Exit 40 off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, running through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

NCDOT said the closure is due to railroad maintenance that requires the exit ramp to be closed.

The closure is expected to have a significant impact on traffic in the area, but there are alternate routes.

NCDOT suggests the following detour for drivers needing to access North Graham Street:

  • Continue past Exit 40 on I-85 South
  • Get off on Exit 38 to Statesville Avenue, followed by a left at the stoplight
  • Make another left to get on I-85 North
  • Take the exit for North Graham Street

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
A man died after a crash on Houston Road in the Troutman area on Sunday evening.
Man killed after SUV runs off road, flips in Iredell County

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
WBTV News at Noon
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
WBTV News at Noon
I-77 North partially closed due to tractor-trailer crash