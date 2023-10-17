PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’

In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of N'Sync arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Britney Spears is pulling the curtain back on her personal life in her upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Details from the pop star’s life are being released ahead of her new book that is due out next week.

Spears, 41, shared that while dating fellow pop star Justin Timberlake she became pregnant and felt pressured to get an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote, according to an excerpt published by People.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears and Timberlake broke up in 2002 when she was around 20 years old.

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Spears wrote.

Spears went on to become a mother to two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Publisher Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, described the memoir as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” the publisher wrote.

The book, initially announced in February 2022, was reportedly delayed by a flurry of concerns from A-listers mentioned in the memoir.

The book also shares details of the 13-year legal conservatorship imposed on her beginning in 2008, soon after she filed for divorce from Federline.

The conservatorship granted her father, Jaime Spears, control over her finances, medical decisions and personal life.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” Spears wrote.

Although Spears released four albums and performed in a successful Las Vegas residency during the course of her 13-year conservatorship, she said the loss of control over her life sapped her creativity and made her feel “like a shadow” of herself.

The conservatorship ended in November 2021, and Spears regained control of her life and career shortly before her 40th birthday.

The Woman in Me” will be available on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

The exit ramp off of I-85 South to North Graham Street will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Busy interstate exit to be closed in north Charlotte due to maintenance work
Statesville city leaders will meet with the community on Tuesday evening in an effort to curb...
Statesville Police hosting community meeting centered around youth violence
Three phases have been laid out in the plan to reopen the historic site.
County leaders to provide update on historic Latta Place reopening
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
City leaders continued to discuss the large deer population in Tega Cay.
‘Birth control darts’ under consideration to reduce Tega Cay deer population