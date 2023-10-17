‘Birth control darts’ under consideration to reduce Tega Cay deer population

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) – Tega City leaders are considering an alternative method to reduce its out-of-control deer population.

The idea was floated during Monday night’s Tega Cay City Council meeting. It would involve the use of ZonaStat-D, something council members said had been suggested by the newly formed Tega Cay Conservation Society.

“To put it bluntly, it’s birth control administered via a dart,” according to an update given at the meeting.

Council members said the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources does not limit the number of does the dart is used on during a year, nor does it limit the time of year it’s used.

Back in the summer, city leaders floated the idea of using a sharpshooter to cull the herd, which officials said Monday night was around 1,028 deer.

City council said SCDNR approved the town to cull the herd, but they could only kill 80 deer.

Tega Cay leaders said they are standing down on culling the herd for now and will revisit the use of the darts in a few weeks.

