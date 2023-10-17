Aaron Evans ‘holding on strong’ as he heads to Boston for cancer treatment

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Aaron Evans left North Carolina for Boston this past weekend. His mom says he is “holding on strong.”

Last time we wrote about Aaron, a longtime one of our amazing Molly’s Kids from Kings Mountain, he’d gotten his high school diploma. That in itself was remarkable. Aaron lives with a brain tumor called AA3 (Anaplastic Astrocytoma).

For the past two years, Aaron has been at Duke University Hospital (an off-and-on patient). He was first admitted after his brain cancer returned and a biopsy showed it had progressed to Stage 4.

”During that time, we also found out Aaron was epileptic,” his mom Jennifer Evans said. “He started out with small seizures that lasted a few seconds. By the time we realized what was happening, they were coming between 15-30 minutes.”

In the midst of all this, Jennifer also noticed her son’s incision from a brain surgery wasn’t healing properly.

”It was draining spinal fluid,” she said. “Just wasn’t getting better. Come to find out his bone flap on the right backside of his head was not healing. So, surgeons removed the bone flap and replaced it with mesh. After that, the incision still wasn’t healing. This time a plastic surgeon got involved and figured out the mesh was growing yeast.”

“Aaron went back under the knife and the mesh was removed,” his mother continued. “Doctors had to leave a 2x2 hole unprotected in his skull. The plastic surgeon closed him up, removing a lot of scar tissue, and that night, Aaron had a massive seizure. I’d never seen one this bad before. To this day it’s still imprinted in my brain.”

Jennifer said as his mom, it hurts to see him like this.

”I’m always in panic mode,” she said. “Anxiety through the roof. Even at night, I wake to the littlest sound.”

Fast forward to Aug. 23. Another blow. Aaron’s MRI showed the cancer moved to the passageway from his brain to his spine.

”At this point, Duke ran out of options for Aaron,” Jennifer said. “We told them we weren’t giving up hope and to his endless credit, Aaron still showed unbelievable strength. Walking down the street, you wouldn’t know he was sick. You wouldn’t know there was a monster living in his head.”

A monster living in his head. What a description. A mother, who loves her son, trying to get the monster out of his head.

Aaron’s doctor at Duke got in touch with other hospitals, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Unfortunately, Aaron turns 22 next month and at that point, is no longer eligible at this children’s hospital. Also, the trial St. Jude is starting that could possibly help Aaron, doesn’t begin until Spring 2024.

Enter, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

”This center agreed to take Aaron’s case,” Jennifer said. “We are on our way there now, ready to see what happens.”

This past weekend, Aaron left for Boston. His appointment isn’t until this Wednesday, but it’ll take four days to travel by car.

”We can’t overdo it,” Jennifer says. “The goal is to arrive tomorrow, and let him get rest before Wednesday.”

Aaron’s brother, Tavis, is going, too. To help, and spend some brotherly quality time together.

”It has been a long, long journey to this point,” Jennifer said. “Maybe even a longer road ahead. We just hope doctors can help us find a solution for Aaron.”

There is a Facebook page called Team Aaron Evans. Jennifer invites anyone to follow along. She will be updating there.

”I always say, ‘hug your kids at night,’” she said. “Tell them you love them. Anything can happen in a blink. Aaron is the oldest of my four children…they all grow so fast.”

Please, keep let us know what doctors say in Boston, Jennifer. Here’s to getting some concrete information.

- Molly

