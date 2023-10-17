2 hurt after suspects lead stolen car chase through Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt after they led authorities on a chase in a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

The chase ended in a crash on Highway 321 near Niley Cook Road around 10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, was reported stolen out of Georgia. Officers with the Boone Police Department had been chasing the car prior to the crash.

Highway Patrol said that at the end of the chase, the Jetta lost control, drove off the road, hit two landscaping boulders and flipped several times. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Boone Police said they began chasing the car on Highway 105 after it failed to pull over for officers.

Officers also said the driver and passenger of the car attempted to run away after the crash, but were quickly taken into custody. It is unclear what charges they could be facing.

Officials identified the driver as 53-year-old Lewis Woods and the passenger as 37-year-old Jessica Newkirk.

No officers or troopers were hurt in the incident.

