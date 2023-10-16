PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Week gets off to cool start before warming up through midweek

Temperatures will be cool on Monday before gradually increasing through Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cool start before warming up later on, with a chance for some stray showers to start off.

Monday will start with lows in the 40s, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s under cloudy skies. There is also a chance for some stray showers later in the day.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures forecast to steadily climb a few degrees each day, reach the low 70s on Thursday.

Friday offers our next best chance for rain, although the chance is not great.

