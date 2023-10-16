Week gets off to cool start before warming up through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cool start before warming up later on, with a chance for some stray showers to start off.

Monday will start with lows in the 40s, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s under cloudy skies. There is also a chance for some stray showers later in the day.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures forecast to steadily climb a few degrees each day, reach the low 70s on Thursday.

Friday offers our next best chance for rain, although the chance is not great.

