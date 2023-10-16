PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Trying Restaurant Constance’s apple & bibb salad

QC Life wraps up National Apple Week with a healthy snack
QC Life wraps up National Apple Week with a healthy snack
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re wrapping up our apple week here on QC Life. Throughout the week we’ve seen how to make apple pastries, apple drinks, and even some apple mac n cheese.

To finish things off, the crew looks to bring a healthy alternative for your apple cravings. At Restaurant Constance, there’s a salad that mixes apples with fresh greens in addition to their other healthy foods.

Chef de Cuisine Laura Liggins came to QC Life to talk to the crew about how to build one of the popular salads on the menu right now: the apple and bibb salad.

Restaurant Constance is a 10-table restaurant opened by Chef Sam Diminich earlier this year. In 2023, the new restaurant was named Best New Restaurant in Charlotte by Charlotte Magazine.

Restaurant Constance is open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations are available here.

Read also: National Apple Week continues with Dinner Party Conversations

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.