Troopers: Driver accused of hit-and-run, seriously injuring motorcyclist in Catawba Co.
The driver of the motorcycle had to be airlifted to the hospital after the crash.
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Catawba County on Sunday, and subsequently fleeing the scene.
The NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Providence Mill Road at Highway 16 around 10:40 a.m.
Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on Providence Mill Road when it was hit by the car.
Officials said the motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.
Troopers said the car did not stop after the collision. The suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion with a black front bumper, was later found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road. A person of interest has also been identified.
Highway Patrol is asking anyone who knows the driver of the car to call them at 828-466-5500.
The incident remains under investigation.
