Troopers: Driver accused of hit-and-run, seriously injuring motorcyclist in Catawba Co.

The driver of the motorcycle had to be airlifted to the hospital after the crash.
Highway Patrol is looking for a driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday...
Highway Patrol is looking for a driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday morning.(NCSHP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Catawba County on Sunday, and subsequently fleeing the scene.

The NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Providence Mill Road at Highway 16 around 10:40 a.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on Providence Mill Road when it was hit by the car.

Officials said the motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Troopers said the car did not stop after the collision. The suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion with a black front bumper, was later found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road. A person of interest has also been identified.

Highway Patrol is asking anyone who knows the driver of the car to call them at 828-466-5500.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Friends of woman killed in hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte demanding justice

Watch continuous news coverage here:

