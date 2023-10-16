PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: 1 arrested in weekend hit-and-run crash in Catawba Co.

The driver of the motorcycle had to be airlifted to the hospital after the crash.
Highway Patrol is looking for a driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a driver was accused of hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Catawba County on Sunday, and subsequently fleeing the scene.

The NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Providence Mill Road at Highway 16 around 10:40 a.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on Providence Mill Road when it was hit by the car.

Officials said the motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Troopers said the car did not stop after the collision. The suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion with a black front bumper, was later found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road.

On Monday, troopers said that Brian Alan Good, 38, of Maiden, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving, and several other traffic violations.

Good is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center without bond, according to the highway patrol.

