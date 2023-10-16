Troopers: 1 arrested in weekend hit-and-run crash in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a driver was accused of hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Catawba County on Sunday, and subsequently fleeing the scene.

The NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Providence Mill Road at Highway 16 around 10:40 a.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on Providence Mill Road when it was hit by the car.

Officials said the motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Troopers said the car did not stop after the collision. The suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion with a black front bumper, was later found abandoned on Little Mountain Road near Buffalo Shoals Road.

On Monday, troopers said that Brian Alan Good, 38, of Maiden, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving, and several other traffic violations.

Good is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center without bond, according to the highway patrol.

Related: Friends of woman killed in hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte demanding justice

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.