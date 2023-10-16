PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Toddler shot in head at Burke Co. church, authorities say

The child was airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(Live 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke County.

Deputies received the call about a gunshot wound at River Valley Baptist Church on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency communications told responding officers that the victim was a 2-year-old child who had been shot in the head, according to department officials.

The child was airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte. Deputies said the child was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition.

WBTV spoke to the pastor of that church. He said it was his gun and it was his son who was shot.

The pastor said the weapon was in the back of his van and one of his sons got a hold of it and accidentally shot his brother.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

