Three York Co. Detention Center inmates test positive for tuberculosis

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three York County Detention Center inmates have tested positive for tuberculosis, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

According to a news release, two were taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The first inmate was booked on Oct. 7, 2023, and the second inmate on Oct. 8. The third person was taken straight to the hospital upon arrest and didn’t enter the York County Detention Center facility. All three inmates were acquaintances and were together prior to their arrest. They have been released from York County Detention Center Custody on their individual bond conditions.

The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was immediately notified about the TB cases. DHEC and a regional TB clinic will arrive Tuesday, Oct. 17, to begin contact tracing and testing staff and inmates that had contact with the three inmates.

“We will test as many people as necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and inmates,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said the York County Detention Center has long established protocols to identify any medical-related issues, including tuberculosis, to prevent and minimize any exposure to those housed in the facility and protect employees. TB skin tests are done on all inmates prior to entering the general population, as well as annually for staff.

