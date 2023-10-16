PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas is proving it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old.

The pair met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village in Olathe, where they are both residents.

The newlyweds said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

They eventually knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as South Carolina pepper expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among...
NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote
Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
Former prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, records show