Task force established to solve man’s 2013 murder in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A task force has been established to help bring the person responsible for a deadly 2013 shooting in Rock Hill to justice.

Police said Daniel Ervin was found dead in front of a home on Pebble Road on Oct. 16, 2013.

On Monday, Rock Hill Police held a news conference to announce the homicide investigation has been assigned to a multi-agency task force called the Daniel Ervin Task Force.

So far, no arrests have been made. Ervin was a father of five and was just 29 years old.

Family members said back in 2013 that they believed Ervin got into an argument with the shooter the day he was killed.

“He was a great guy,” a family friend said. “He used to joke around all the time, but he didn’t deserve nothing like this.”

“Whoever you are, you know you did wrong,” Ervin’s sister, Tiffany, said. “Just come forward and turn yourself in.”

A hotline has been established for people who may have information about the case to call. The number is 803-329-5596.

