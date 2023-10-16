Task force created to solve 10-year-old Rock Hill homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new effort to try and solve a 10-year-old cold murder case in Rock Hill.

Someone shot and killed Daniel Ervin in his sideyard during a family get-together in 2013. Now that new push by investigators is bringing hope for a resolution for the family still grieving over his loss.

Investigators are redoubling their efforts by starting a task force specifically designed to find the shooter in this case, one that’s already dragged on far too long for the family.

Charlie McCoy has been living in the neighborhood for five decades. He remembers hearing about the shooting that happened right up the street from where he is.

“It’s just sad what goes on with the young people you know? It’s just sad,” McCoy said.

One of those young people McCoy’s heart goes out to is Daniel Ervin, who was shot and killed at his house on Pebble Road on Oct. 16, 2013. His killer is still on the run.

“It’s sad that they haven’t gotten anyone for his murder,” McCoy said.

Ervin left behind several family members and five children. Many of them stood shoulder to shoulder Monday as they remembered the day, vowing to do whatever they could to find his killer.

“We would like to announce that the homicide investigation has been assigned to a task force,” one investigator said during a news conference.

Investigators announced they are stepping up efforts to try to get this case closed. They’ve assigned a task force that will include not only Rock Hill Police but the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and other agencies in York County.

“I’m 18 now. He died when I was eight years old,” Bianca Ervin, one of Daniel Ervin’s five children, said. “It’s been like almost 10 years now and all I ask for is some closure.”

They were words echoed by the victim’s mother.

“I truly miss my son, and I want closure,” Alice Walker said.

Walker talked directly to the man who took her son’s life, a man police warn is still very dangerous. She asked for an end to the family’s decade-long nightmare.

“It’s been a long time. I know the answers are out there and I ask you to please come forward.” Walker pleaded.

This isn’t the only unsolved case police are working on. Currently, there are 13 open homicide cases, some dating back to 1965.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.