Survey: Gas prices down 25 cents in Charlotte over the past month

As of Monday morning, the average price in Charlotte is $3.31 per gallon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are continuing to fall in the Charlotte area, with the average price per gallon a full quarter below what it was a month ago.

As of Monday morning, the average price in Charlotte is $3.31 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. That’s down 25 cents from this time last month.

Within the past week alone, prices have dropped more than nine cents, and current prices are 29 cents less than they were this time last year.

Charlotte gas prices continue to run cheaper than the national average, which currently sits at $3.55 per gallon.

Across all of North Carolina, a gallon of gas is currently averaging $3.24, slightly lower than in Charlotte.

Diesel prices are also falling, with the average price per gallon listed at $4.41 on Monday, down seven cents from last week.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said.

De Haan added that he believes the national average still has up to 35 cents of declining to do during the current drop.

Drivers can find the cheapest gas prices in the area here.

