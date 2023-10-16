Rowan County Sheriff explains pursuit policy after early morning chase leads to crash with troopers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is ON YOUR SIDE looking into the pursuit policies of area law enforcement agencies.

In a matter of 24 hours, two highspeed chases ended in crashes involving North Carolina highway patrol.

The most recent chase started in Rowan County early Friday morning when deputies clocked a man going 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended in a crash with state troopers on I-85 at the Sugar Creek Road exit in Charlotte.

Unlike the chase Thursday, troopers were able to stop and arrest this driver who refused to stop for deputies. Following the incident, WBTV talked to the sheriff of Rowan County about this case and their pursuit policy.

Sheriff Travis Allen of Rowan County said, “we have established in this community that we will chase.”

Despite some law enforcement agencies choosing not to pursue vehicles, that’s not the case for Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff tells WBTV the chase Friday was the 77th chase of the year in Rowan County, a figure he believes is increasing.

“If you’re doing 103mph on the interstate, you’re going to probably kill someone before the chase starts so we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Sheriff Allen.

That’s what happened Friday morning when the sheriff’s office said deputies clocked 23-year-old Shante Gause of Charlotte going over 100 mph in Rowan County, Gause refused to stop for deputies, triggering a chase through Cabarrus, and into Mecklenburg County

Sheriff Travis said, “we’re going to run you until the wheels fall off, but we’re just not going to let you get by with just thumbing your nose at the law.”

Gause is accused of hitting two state troopers who were helping deputies on I-85. Troopers then stopped the vehicle which led to the crash.

Gause faces the following charges:

- One count, Felony Flee to Elude.

- Two counts of Damage to Property.

- Two counts of Assault on a Government Employee.

He was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center where he faces a $150,000 bond.

“Time and place and traffic is a heavy indicator in our chase policy, we still want to give due discretion and safety to the public,” said Sheriff Travis.

Deputies must consider road conditions, time of day, traffic on the road and whether letting the suspect go creates a greater threat to the public. If conditions are not safe – the chase must end.

While Rowan County allows deputies to pursue people, they must remain within their abilities.

“When you are out of your abilities, you need to stop and when you start wrecking patrol cars are hitting citizens, that tells me you’re probably out of your abilities,” said Sheriff Allen.

The sheriff tells WBTV after a significant chase like the one Friday morning, any bodycam or dash cam video from deputies and troopers are reviewed. During the review process, they check to see if protocol was followed and how deputies can learn from it.

